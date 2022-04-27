Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 72,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $288,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,288 shares of company stock worth $2,698,411. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

