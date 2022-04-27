Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.18)-0.00 EPS.
Shares of ALKS traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,325. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.
In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,288 shares of company stock worth $2,698,411. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.
Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.
