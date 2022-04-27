Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.18)-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,411. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $13,171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,001.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 297,020 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

