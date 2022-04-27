Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

