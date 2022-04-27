Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $160.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.07. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $244.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.
About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
