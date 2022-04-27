Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $160.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.07. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $244.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.