AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in April

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 97,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 2,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,975. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

