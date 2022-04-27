Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $381.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

