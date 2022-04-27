Allstate (ALL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Allstate to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

