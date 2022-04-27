Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,316.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,390.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,660.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,784.18.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,092,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $754,814,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

