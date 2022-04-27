Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $53.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,336.35. 91,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,660.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2,784.18. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 597,775 shares of company stock worth $153,262,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

