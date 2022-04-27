Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $2,900.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,316.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,390.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,660.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,784.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

