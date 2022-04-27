Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $3,180.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,316.31.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,390.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,660.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,784.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.