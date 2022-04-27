Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,400.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,311.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,653.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,777.11.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

