Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $2,900.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,653.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,777.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $992,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

