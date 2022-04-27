Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,600.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.56.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,653.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,777.11. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.