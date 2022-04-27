Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,175.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.56.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,653.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,777.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

