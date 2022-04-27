Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,500.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,311.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,653.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,777.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

