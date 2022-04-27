Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $3,300.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,306.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,653.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,777.11. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

