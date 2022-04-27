Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $2,900.00 at Wolfe Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,965.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.56.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,653.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,777.11.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

