Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $3,113.00 at Wedbush

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,653.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,777.11.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

