Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $3,200.00 at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,653.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,777.11.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

