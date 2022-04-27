Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $3,400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.56.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,653.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,777.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.