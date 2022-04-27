Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $3,400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,293.88.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,289.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,653.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,777.11.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

