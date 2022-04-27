Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $51.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,321.34. 161,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,653.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,777.11. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,317,000. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 69,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $199,939,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,293.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

