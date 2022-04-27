Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a report released on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PINE. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

PINE stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $371,264 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

