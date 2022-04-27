Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $227.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $371,264 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

