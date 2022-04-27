Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

ASGTF opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

