Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

AIF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.59.

TSE:AIF traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$45.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,123. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$72.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.2400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034 in the last 90 days.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

