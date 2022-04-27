Amarin (AMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amarin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

