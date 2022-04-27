AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DIT stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.77. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.66%.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.