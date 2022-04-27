American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in April

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,911. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

