American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.130-$2.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,397. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAT. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

