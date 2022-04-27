American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Lowered to Hold at Argus

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

