American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

ACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

ACC remained flat at $$64.75 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,408. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

