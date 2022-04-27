American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

