American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. American Financial Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.750-$10.750 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFG stock opened at $139.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.28. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

