American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $324.98 million, a PE ratio of 95.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $23.02.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
