American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $324.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

