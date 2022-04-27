American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $324.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

