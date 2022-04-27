Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.
NASDAQ ABCB traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $59.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.