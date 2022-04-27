Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ABCB traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,251,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,297,000 after purchasing an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 94,596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,145 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

