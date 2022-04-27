AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. AmerisourceBergen has set its FY22 guidance at $10.60-$10.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 665,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,475,000 after buying an additional 198,641 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $2,997,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 505.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

