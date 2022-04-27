Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AP opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

