Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

NYSE:AP opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.