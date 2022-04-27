Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Amphenol stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,387. Amphenol has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

