Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

APH opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $5,654,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,470,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,542,000 after purchasing an additional 447,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

