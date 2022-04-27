Amplify Energy (AMPY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter.
AMPY stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.07.
Amplify Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
