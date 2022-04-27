Amplify Energy (AMPY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter.

AMPY stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 91,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

