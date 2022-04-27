Amplitude (AMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Amplitude has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amplitude to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

