Amryt Pharma (AMYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Amryt Pharma has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.85 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. On average, analysts expect Amryt Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

AMYT stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.77 million, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $13.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 200.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.