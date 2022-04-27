Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.