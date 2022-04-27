Analysts Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.15). iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,322,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,958,000 after buying an additional 455,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,007,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,262,000 after buying an additional 221,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iHeartMedia by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,642 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

