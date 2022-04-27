Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will post sales of $47.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $204.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $207.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $215.50 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $218.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MOFG opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

